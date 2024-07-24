A protest over an International musician’s stance on Israel

1 of 5

Monday evening marked the second annual Jewish Culture Festival in West Tisbury, an event organized through Vineyard Chabad to bring the Vineyard’s Jewish community together.

But not all members of the Island’s Jewish community felt the same sense of unity.

Outside the cultural festival, a gathering of about 10 protesters, part of a group called Ceasefire MV, held signs calling for the liberation of Palestine. Part of their intention, they said, involved protesting the appearance of controversial Jewish-American musician Matisyahu.

Inside the event, attendants danced, laughed, dined on Jewish cuisine from around the world and connected with friends, some aware of protesters, but none appearing outwardly impacted by their presence.

About four white tents housed several exhibitions, showcasing paintings, jewelry, and other forms of art. Featured artists included Barney Zeitz, displaying award winning glass, metals, and drawings and Enatnesh Yallow, a multidisciplinary artist who blends Ethiopian and Israeli culture.

With about 700 people attending the event, Rabbi Tzvi Alperowitz said it’s “grown tremendously” since its the inaugural celebration last year. Tickets were sold out a week before the event.

“We’re building community and strengthening Jewish identity on the Island,” Alperowitz said.

“We have people here from all backgrounds.”

Shortly after about 7 pm, Matisyahu — a Jewish American reggae singer who has been criticized for his support of the Israel Defense Forces — performed at the festival. The globally recognized artist has been removed from performing at several venues across the country, as well as being booted from Spain’s Rototom Sunsplash music festival. A recent video has depicted Matisyahu singing his hit song “One Day” to a group of Israeli soldiers.

At the Rototom music festival in Spain, Matisyahu had been denied the ability to perform due to his refusal to “issue a statement endorsing a Palestinian state.” He was later invited back to the festival, and, as reported by BBC, festival organizers said that they “respect the Jewish community and ask for sincere apologies for what happened.”

In response to the Spanish festival’s original decision, Matisyahu said on Facebook he felt his removal to be “appalling and offensive.” He said he felt he was being coerced into making political statements.

Despite his controversial background, Matisyahu was invited to play at Monday’s Jewish Culture Festival.

And near the entrance of the festival, across Edgartown–West Tisbury Road, the group of protesters stood holding signs calling for a cease-fire over the war in Gaza. Talia Weingarten, among the group, said they were there partially in response to Matisyahu’s presence.

She said while the group recognizes many people see Matisyahu’s music as hopeful, that message of hope and unity can’t ring true when there is a “simultaneous denial” of the existence of Palestine.

“We are here to reject the presence of someone who performs and fundraises for the Israeli Occupation Forces and the AIPAC lobbying group, condones violence against the Palestinian people and land in the name of Jewish safety, and denies ongoing genocide, as an extension of our Jewish values,” said Weingarten.

The rallyists also chose the venue with an understanding that many at the celebration and the organizers are supportive of Israel, including sponsors Vineyard Chabad.

The protestors remained across the street, and did not cross over to the festival grounds. The group of mostly Islanders was formed last year as Ceasefire MV or MV for Palestine, and they hold weekly vigils at Five Corners on Sundays.

Inside the festival, some artists and attendants said they felt disrespected by the presence of protesters nearby, when asked directly.

Elizabeth Sutton, an artist setting up a table of her paintings at the event, said she felt the protesters were disrupting a “cultural celebration about being Jewish.”

Sutton said she advocates for Israel, despite the impact it’s had on her business. “My advocacy for Israel has lost me 10 out of 12 corporate partnerships. I lost licensing deals. I got kicked out of my retail distribution,” Sutton said. Her work focuses on art therapy and female empowerment, she said, with the concept of Jewish community highlighted.

Rabbi Alperowitz said he considered the protesting across the street to be “blatant anti-Semitism.” He said he didn’t see protesters himself, but had heard about them.

“Obviously they have their right, but I would say it’s sad that they would do that across the street from a Jewish event,” he said. “Chanting for things that they themselves don’t know what they’re doing.”

While protesters remained standing with signs for several hours, attendants inside the event continued mingling under tents in celebration of Jewish tradition well into the evening.