Boys and Girls Club names new interim director

The Boys and Girls Club has announced the appointment of Barbara-Jean Chauvin as its interim executive director, after Dhakir Warren stepped down from the role earlier this summer.

Since 2021, Chauvin has served as the director of operations within the Boys and Girls Club.

For her incoming role, she will be expected to oversee the Club’s overall operations, develop programs that will address the needs of local youth, and build partnerships with the community.

“Three years ago, we envisioned the possibilities. Today, I’m in awe of what we’ve accomplished,” Chauvin said in a press release. “Our club has become an indispensable cornerstone for the island’s youth, from educational initiatives to safety net services.”

Norman Rankow, president of the board of directors for the Boys and Girls Club, named Chauvin as “uniquely qualified” to lead.

She holds a doctorate in education from Plymouth State University and is also certified in school leadership and administration.

Chauvin said she is “thrilled” to lead, and continue to “nurture and expand this vital work.”