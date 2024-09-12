Herreshoff regatta: A decade of sailing camaraderie

1 of 3

Ten years ago, Edward Miller of the Menemsha Pond Racers challenged the Edgartown H12 fleet to a two-day regatta, the Vineyard Herreshoff Cup. The opportunity to sail on the pond and compete on a completely different course arrangement was exciting. The challenge was that the race course was halfway around the Island. With the logistical support of our waterfront staff and member boats, we made the first tow to the Menemsha pond with five or six boats. Five hours later, after a beautiful transit, with a beautiful view of the Island, we were led to our moorings in Quitsa Pond.

What we soon learned was that the race course was set up with six permanent marks, arranged like a clock face. The racecourse was a cat’s cradle of sequential marks, with races lasting over an hour.

After several years of losing to the Menemsha Pond Racers, we decided to alternate venues. In 2020, Edgartown brought the silver trophy to the Edgartown Yacht Club, with Back Porch taking first place, sailed by Larry Band and Ken Dobuler. In 2021, back on the pond, Edward Miller, in Crow Dancer, took first place.

This year, we returned to Menemsha Pond, somewhat anxious that we had never won there while we were also defending the cup. We towed four boats: Back Porch (Larry Band and Ken Dobuler), Persephone (George and Micheal Eberstadt), Zig Zag (Athena and Penn Edmonds), and Bella Macrina (Andy Houlahan and Barbara Bart), leaving the yacht club dock at sunrise. After a skippers’ meeting Sunday morning, we were again faced with courses with up to eight roundings, around six different marks. The skies were cloudy, with intermittent rain and a 10- to 14-knot breeze. Despite printed course outlines, remembering eight roundings on different points of sail, and some on starboard or port, was the first challenge. Edgartown rose to the challenge, and in the first and second race, Zig Zag, sailed by Penn and Athena, sailed away from the fleet with first places.

In the next three races, Persephone, sailed by George and Michael Eberstadt, led with three bullets. Overall, Edgartown Yacht Club held first, second, third, and fifth places, leading by more than 60 points in a fleet of 13 boats. We sailed smart, read the course well, and had great sail handling, with beautiful reaches with tightly sheeted spinnakers. We returned to the home of Edward Miller for the traditional fleet dinner and camaraderie of fellow H12 sailors. We were pleased with the outcome, and happily returned the cup to the Edgartown Yacht Club trophy case.

In 2025, Edgartown will be hosting the Vineyard Herreshoff Cup.

Ken Dobuler is a member of the Edgartown Yacht Club, and from all reports, a very good sailor.