New Oak Bluffs postal boxes to be removed

Newly installed post office boxes in the revamped Healey Square in Oak Bluffs could be coming down as quickly as they went up.

Town officials say they were surprised that the new boxes were put in this past weekend without any input from the town and are asking the post office to take them out.

Oak Bluffs select board chair Gail Barmakian said the new installments were meant to alleviate the extensive lines at the post office, but she said that the way the postal agency went about installing them is problematic because no permission was sought from the town.

According to Barmakian, the postal service is renting its space on Kennebec Avenue. Any time changes are made to town property, those changes are supposed to go before the select board. Barmakian raised the question of liability noting that if someone were to get hurt from the boxes, like a child playing with them, the town would be on the hook.

Barmakian had first raised the procedural concern at Tuesday’s select board meeting. She said a U.S. Postal Service official agreed the installment could be taken down and the walkway restored.

Barmakian told the Times on Wednesday the town administrator, Deborah Potter, had put in a request for the boxes to be removed.

If the postal service wants to reinstall the boxes, Barmakian said they would need to speak with the town first. This would also allow discussion on a design that fits the area. She said it hasn’t been decided whether the matter will be addressed again in an upcoming select board meeting.

The newly installed post office boxes have had a mixed review from Vineyard social media users, but many decried that they were placed in Healey Square after the area had undergone a renovation.

“I don’t think they should be there,” Oak Bluffs resident George Tucker, who was sitting at a Healey Square bench feeding sparrows, said on Wednesday. He said the placement of the boxes got in the way of some people, especially if someone was opening one of them.

Congestion could particularly be an issue during the bustling summer season, Barmakian said.

A U.S. Postal Service representative was not immediately available for comment.