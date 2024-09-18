Court Report: August 30 – Sept. 12, 2024

August 30

Eduardo Enrique C. Costa, Oak Bluffs; 29; operating motor vehicle without a license, lights violation, arraigned and held, case closed.

September 5

Christine Bresnahan, Edgartown; 53; indecent assault and battery, arraigned and held on personal recognizance and potential for bail revocation, and condition to stay 50 yards away and not contact alleged victim, continued to pretrial hearing.

September 9

Kristen M. Drinkhall, West Tisbury; 45; vandalized property, trespassing, assault and battery, arraigned and held on personal recognizance, $150 counseling fee with chance for bail revocation, continued to pretrial hearing.

September 12

Justin Halpem, Edgartown; 44; operating under the influence .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, failed to yield at stop sign, arraigned and bail set at $100 with potential of bail revocation, continued to pretrial hearing.

September 12

Patrick R. Phillips, West Tisbury; 65; violated abuse prevention order, arraigned and released on personal recognizance with potential for bail revocation, and condition to stay away and not contact alleged victim, continued to pretrial hearing.

September 12

Jahlee R. Bonfield, Edgartown; 21; operating motor vehicle with suspended license, uninsured motor vehicle, arraigned and bail set at $500 with potential of bail revocation, continued to pretrial hearing.