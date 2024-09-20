Bad weather cancels Thursday ferries

The windy weather on Thursday led to multiple Steamship Authority cancellations, and ferries out of Oak Bluffs on Friday are being diverted to Vineyard Haven.

Seven ferry trips scheduled after 8 pm were canceled due to poor weather on Thursday. Vessels that were impacted include the Island Home, Nantucket, and the freight ferries Governor and Sankaty.

According to meteorologist from the National Weather Service’s Norton Office, the Vineyard saw winds of around 20 to 30 mph and gusts went up as high as 44 mph on Thursday.

Multiple trips were diverted from Oak Bluffs to Vineyard Haven because of weather conditions on Thursday, which is also in effect on Friday.

According to the National Weather Service, the Island may see gusts up to 43 mph on Friday. There are also risks of rip currents and coastal flooding until this evening.