Beach Road closed to traffic Wednesday

Beach Road, the major road between Vineyard Haven and Oak Bluffs, will be closed to traffic on Wednesday.

According to a press release from the Tisbury Police Department, several areas will be closed for “underground construction” scheduled from 7 am to around 5 pm on Wednesday.

These areas include:

Beach Road landing in Tisbury to the intersection of Eastville Avenue and Temahigan Avenue in Oak Bluffs.

Eastville Avenue in Oak Bluffs, from Temahigan Avenue to County Road.

Temahigan Avenue in Oak Bluffs, from Eastville Avenue to Towanticut Street.

“Those needing to access the hospital for appointment or other hospital business will have access via Beach Road,” Tisbury Police stated in an online post. “Just speak with the officer at the scene.”