Celebrating our MVRHS Grads: Greg Coutinho

Greg Coutinho graduated in 1987. He was a well-rounded student at MVRHS, involved in music, sports, and art along with required academics. Greg always liked drawing from the time he could hold a pencil, but when he got to the high school, his multiple interests and activities kept him from being laser-focused on his art. However, he did take art classes, and kept fostering this talent. As college approached, Greg decided to go to the Hartford Art School in Connecticut, knowing that he loved drawing and painting. Upon completion of college and years working in Santa Fe, N.M., on his artistry as well as supplementary jobs, he finally chose to live in New York City, creating and selling his work.

It was an amazing decision for a young man to decide that he was going to support himself on his painting, and he has done it and is doing it. He works almost full-time in the city at his craft, supplemented by catering jobs. In the summers, when many New York residents come to the Island, so does Greg. He spends most of the summer on the Vineyard, working on commissioned paintings and exhibiting some of his pieces at local galleries. Along with his passion for painting in oils, he also has a strong desire to reduce, if not eliminate, the production and consumption of plastics. As a consumer, he stays clear of plastics, including his selection of art supplies. His website explains this much better than I can.

Greg has chosen to do what he loves and make it work. Recently, when I asked him how he balances catering jobs and creating his art, he responded, “Well, right now, more art and less catering, and it continues to trend more and more in that direction.” Kudos to you, Greg, for following a dream and making it a reality. You make our community proud in your fortitude and persistence.

This is an ongoing series in The Times. Marge Harris was a teacher at MVRHS for 27 years. She lives in Oak Bluffs. You can contact her at margeharris@comcast.net.