Pickup truck rolls in West Tisbury accident

One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle accident on Old County Road in West Tisbury on Tuesday afternoon.

West Tisbury Police Chief Matt Mincone told The Times that at about 4:20 pm, the driver of a Ford Fusion traveling up-Island attempted to make a turn on Old County Road, but collided with a white pickup truck that was traveling down-Island. Mincone said the pickup driver swerved in an attempt to avoid colliding with the Fusion in a “defensive manner,” causing the truck to roll.

The collision severely damaged both cars. The Ford Fusion’s front was shattered, and the pickup truck’s rear tires detached in the crash.

The pickup driver was transported to the hospital for a “not-life-threatening” injury, Mincone said. The Ford Fusion driver, who refused treatment, was cited for failing to grant the right of way to an oncoming vehicle.