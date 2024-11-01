Ghosts, ghouls and minions By The Martha's Vineyard Times - November 1, 2024 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinEmailPrint 1 of 40 Chuckie eyeballs the crowd from the hay-ride in the Halloween parade down maistreet in Vineyard Haven. —Dave Plath "Double, double toil and trouble; Fire burn, and caldron bubble." A witch display was complete with motion, scary audio and lighting outside of one of the many well decorated houses on Williams street for Holloween trick-or-treating. —Dave Plath Scarlette, 1 year old, trick-or-treating on Main St. in Vineyard Haven at the S&S Kitchenette with owner, Spring Sheldon. —Dave Plath Rowan, 3 and Tucker 1 are the cutest cat and dog at the Holloween festivities at the Martha's Vineyard Museum. —Dave Plath Brilliant circus costumes are worn by dad, Cosmo, Hunter the tiger, 6 and mom, Adrianna at the Martha's Vineyard museum. —Dave Plath DJ Smooth B kept the party moving during the Holloween parade and festivities on Main Street in Vineyard Haven. —Dave Plath Xavier, 9 and Kaitlin are Minions in homemade costumes at the Holloween parade in Vineyard Haven. —Dave Plath A viking in the Holloween parade on Main St. in Vineyard Haven....(inspired by Floki from the show Vikings perhaps?) —Dave Plath Abel, 2 and Haven, 4 ride on their merry-go-round pulled by their dad. —Dave Plath Abel, 2 and Haven, 4 ride their in costume on their merry-go-round into the Holloween parade in Vineyard Haven. —Dave Plath Best buddies, Dylan and Cecile, in full costume, trick-or-treating on Main St, Vineyard Haven early Holloween evening. —Dave Plath Dakota, a one year old cub and his dad Oraibi the lion, are kings of the their domain at the Vineyard Haven Holloween festivities on Main St. —Dave Plath Trick or treaters young and old amassed on Main Street in Vineyard Haven on Thursday as well as the Martha’s Vineyard Museum for Halloween. Photos by Dave Plath