Court Report: Oct. 18 – Nov. 1, 2024

Oct. 18

Kamel Timmons, Oak Bluffs; 20; leaving scene of property damage, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, failing to stop at stop/yield sign, speeding at a rate of speed greater than reasonable or proper, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, arraigned and released on public recognizance, pretrial hearing scheduled for Dec. 19.

Kamel Timmons, Oak Bluffs; 20; three accounts of assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, arraigned and held without bail, condition to not abuse the alleged victim, continued to pretrial hearing on Dec. 19.

Oct. 25

Harvey D. Russel, East Falmouth; 64; assault and battery on a disabled person older than 60 with an injury, arraigned and held without bail, special condition to stay away from and not contact alleged victim.

Nov. 1

Joshua W. Miner, Edgartown; 26; assault and battery on household family member, strangulation or suffocation, arraigned and held, bail set to $400 with potential for bail revocation, condition to stay away from and not contact alleged victim, continued to pretrial hearing.