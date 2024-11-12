On Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 6 pm, the Vineyard Haven library welcomes Dr. Daniel Pesch and Nurse Practitioner Marcy Holmes of the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital for a presentation and discussion, “Trends in Menopause — Then and Now.” Pesch and Holmes will look at how the understanding and treatment of menopause has changed over the years, and what the latest recommendations are for this stage of life.

Dr. Pesch is associate chief medical officer and VP, medical affairs, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. He is an obstetrician-gynecologist with more than 33 years of experience in the medical field. Dr. Pesch has been at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital since 2010.

Marcy Holmes, NP, is an adult primary care nurse practitioner (AGPC-BC) at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital since 2017. She previously served as women’s health nurse practitioner (WHNP-BC), menopause clinician (MC-C), and clinician at local Health Imperatives Family Planning, providing reproductive health and gender-affirming hormone therapy. This program will be held on the main floor of the library.

For more information, please contact the library at vhpl_programs@clamsnet.org, or call 508-696-4211.