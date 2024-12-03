Court Report: Nov. 18 – 22, 2024

Nov. 18

James C. Murray, Edgartown, operating motor vehicle under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of motor vehicle, left scene of property damage, arraigned and held on personal recognizance, continued to pretrial hearing.

Nov. 21

Ian P. Shea, Edgartown, 26; assault and battery, assault and battery on 60-plus disabled, arraigned and held on public recognizance, continued to pretrial hearing.

Nov. 22

Joao G. Alves Silva, Edgartown, 26; motor vehicle lights violation, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, arraigned and held, case closed.

Adriana Rivera, Falmouth, 51; operation of motor vehicle suspended and unlicensed permit, unregistered motor vehicle, no inspection sticker, turned himself in on warrant, arraigned and held, case closed.

Thiago Mendes Valadares, Vineyard Haven, 27; uninsured motor vehicle, unlicensed motor vehicle, arraigned and held, case closed.

Walas N. De Sales, Edgartown, 39; negligent operation of motor vehicle, arraigned and held on personal recognizance with potential for bail revocation, continued to pretrial hearing.

Marcelo L. Roza, Edgartown, 47; uninsured motor vehicle, operating motor vehicle with suspended registration, case closed.

Rudiele Da Silva, West Tisbury, 27; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, no inspection sticker, arraigned and held, case closed.

Charles Dezen, Edgartown, 49; uninsured motor vehicle, unregistered motor vehicle, case closed.

Altieris C. Palva, Oak Bluffs, 37; operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, arraigned and held on personal recognizance with potential for bail revocation, continued to pretrial hearing.

Odilon P. Ramos Jr., Vineyard Haven, 32; operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, failed to stop for police, possession of open container with alcohol in motor vehicle, arraigned and held on personal recognizance with potential for bail revocation, continued to pretrial hearing.