SSA to hold Barnstable commissioning ceremony

The Steamship Authority plans to hold a commissioning ceremony for the newest vessel in its fleet, the Barnstable.

A Steamship press release states the ceremony and open house will be held at its Hyannis terminal on Monday, Dec. 16. The one-hour ceremony will begin at 9:30 am. Self-guided tours of the freight ferry will run from 11 am to noon before the vessel departs for the Nantucket terminal, where people can take self-guided tours from 2:30 pm to 3:30 pm. The Barnstable will return to Hyannis to berth for the night.

According to the release, the Barnstable will be able to hold around 80 passengers and accommodate about 50 vehicles.

The Barnstable, a converted offshore supply vessel, was one of three boats the Steamship Authority had purchased alongside the Aquinnah — which will sail on the Vineyard route — and the Monomoy. According to the release, the purchase was made possible in part through an agreement with the Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority that “yielded $28.1 million in federal funding.”

The ferry line had budgeted $80.99 million, including $12.7 million for contingency spending, on the three refurbished vessels.

The refurbishment of the Barnstable cut down 245 feet from its original size. The Steamship also boasts the Barnstable has two Caterpillar engines with 2,000 horsepower and three 950 horsepower thrusters with state of the art systems.