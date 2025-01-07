Tisbury voters approve library ballot question

Tisbury voters on Tuesday approved a $4.4 million funding request that will be used for the addition and repair of Vineyard Haven Public Library. The ballot question passed by a vote of 305 to 130.

The library previously raised $1.6 million through a nonprofit for an addition to its property, but library trustees have argued that the current building needs a renovation with the roof, plumbing, HVAC, and other systems deteriorating.

Library officials say that they are delighted with Tuesday night’s results.

“The Trustees are pleased to have the support of the VH community,” Arch Smith, chair of the library board of trustees said. “We are thankful and recognize that the added tax burden is a concern for the community. Our goal is to build a building which will serve the community for decades to come.”

Bids for the project will be sent out to all possible contractors by late February, Smith told The Times before the ballot passed. He said that the goal is to use as many Island contractors as possible for the job, but because of the bonding agreement, they will have to include some off-Island companies as well.

Voters at town meeting last month approved the question being placed on the ballot.