Federal officials postpone Vineyard Wind webinar

A torrent of questions pushed federal officials to postpone a webinar about Vineyard Wind that was scheduled for this month.

The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement and the Nantucket select board will now be hosting a Zoom webinar on Feb. 3 at 5 pm regarding the Vineyard Wind turbine blade failure that occurred in July.

“Due to the volume of questions received by BSEE, more time was needed to process and prepare responses adequately,” a post by the Town of Nantucket reads.

The new date also means the Zoom link has been updated and officials are asking those who’ve already registered to re-register for the webinar. Registrations can be done at https://bit.ly/4ah5oYh. The town will also be livestreaming the webinar on its YouTube channel.

GE Vernova, the contractor constructing the turbines, began installing blades again last month after a federally imposed hiatus, but questions remain regarding a blade that fractured over the summer, sending debris to Nantucket and other areas including the Vineyard. GE Vernova indicated in October that the blade’s fracturing stemmed from a manufacturing deviation in a Canadian factory. At the same factory, Reuters quoted unnamed sources saying a number of workers were suspended for taking shortcuts on quality control measures, and a Canadian radio station reported a “falsification scheme,” prioritizing quantity over quality.