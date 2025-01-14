Tom Baker’s ‘Justine & Me’

Somerville rock and roller and part-time Vineyard Haven resident Tom Baker released a new CD last month called “Justine & Me” on Rum Bar Records. For those who don’t know, the “Justine” in the title is Justine Covault, Baker’s longtime partner, who started and ran the indie label Red on Red Records, which signed many artists (including Martha’s Vineyard resident Rose Guerin). Sadly, Covault passed away unexpectedly in her sleep in June 2023.

After months of grief, Baker decided to write some new, and finish up some old, songs, and record a tribute record for Covault to celebrate her life. The entire album, with the exception of one song, “The Last Merry XMas,” was recorded at Ed Riemer’s barn in Canton.

Fittingly, the first song on the record, “You’re Still Standin’ There,” was recorded in 2021, and is a duet that features Baker and Covault singing the Steve Earle–penned song (a duet with Lucinda Williams) from his album “I Feel Alright.” It is bittersweet to hear Baker and Covault trade verses on a song about two lovers who keep breaking up but always know how right it feels when they get back together again. They decided to record this cover as a litmus test while checking out Ed Riemer’s studio. They spent a day recording at the studio with Jeff Allison on drums, Ed Riemer on bass, and Covault and Baker on guitars and vocals. Baker later overdubbed the harmonica part. As the only cover, and the only song that features Covault’s sweet vocals, it was the perfect song to lead off this tribute album to her.

The rest of the record, tracked in 2024, includes a few rockers, along with some sparse acoustic and country-tinged tunes. The band for these songs includes members of Baker’s “Double Down with Baker” band, J.C. Buni (guitar), John Sheeran (bass), Paul Delmonico (drums), and David J. Lieb (keys).

“Category 5” is a rocker, featuring a full band, where Baker sings about dealing with a loved one’s anger that goes to a Category 5. “Walk into the Ocean” has a Stonesy musical vibe mixed with an ominous lyrical message.

The acoustic country-folk tune “Comin’ Back to No One” contains some beautiful harmonica, and Tad Overbaugh plays some Nashville-strung acoustic guitar as well. The song tells of two kindred souls planning for the future, while one of them deals with an unexpected loss and hopes for a sign from beyond. “Give You a Beat” and “Hook Was Set Deep” are both twangy rockers that again have that Stonesy two-guitar attack, and build into catchy earworms.

The acoustic “Just Lost Sight of It,” with its call-and-response vocals and keyboards driving the beat, is another catchy worthwhile listen. The reggae beat in “The Last Merry XMas,” recorded, mixed, and produced by Jim Buni, calls up a somber take on Christmas past, while “Where’s My Baby Now” strips it all down to the essentials with Baker on guitar and lap steel (and some wafting distortion), yearning to see his girl again.

Overall, this is a very raw tribute record, with well-crafted songs, great instrumentation, and heartfelt vocals that deal with some deep emotions concerning love and loss. Covault would be proud of this record.

Baker and his band have a monthly residency, “The Double Down with Baker” at the Plough and Stars, 912 Mass Ave., Cambridge, on the second Thursday of each month, starting at 10 pm. You can check out “Category 5” at Bandcamp at dirtytruckers.bandcamp.com/album/justine-me.