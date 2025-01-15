NAACP hosting membership luncheon

The Martha’s Vineyard NAACP branch’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. membership luncheon will be held at the P.A. Club, 137 Vineyard Ave., Oak Bluffs, on Monday, Jan. 20, from 1 to 3 pm.

The ticket price of $75 includes a year’s membership in the NAACP. Tickets may be purchased online at the MV NAACP’s website, or in person (checks or cash welcome) at Bunch of Grapes bookstore in Vineyard Haven. They will also be available at the door until maximum seating capacity of 120 is reached.

Featured will be African American cuisine, live music, a guest speaker, and the swearing-in and introduction of the branch’s newly elected officers. These include two first-timers: President Dhakir Warren and Secretary David Marinelli.

Outgoing president Toni Kauffman and outgoing secretary Alex Palmer will remain active as members of the executive committee.

Founded in 1909, the NAACP is the nation’s oldest and largest civil rights organization. The Martha’s Vineyard branch of the NAACP is focused on civil rights and social justice advocacy on the Island. It is operated by volunteers, and meets the third Saturday of every month. For more information, email naacpmvbranch@gmail.com.