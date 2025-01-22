Voices: The next generation, passing the torch

1 of 2

As the Island marches forward into 2025, a new set of challenges and unknowns follow closely behind.

Post-election emotions are still running at an all-time high, with many Islanders still not quite ready to speak on the topic. Especially after the recent Inauguration of Donald Trump that took place this Monday, which also happened to be Martin Luther King Jr. Day. With all that being said, feeling overwhelmed is understandable. Figuring out how to manage post-election stress, though, is so important, now more than ever.

A lot of people are wondering, “What’s next?” and the answer in my opinion is to stay civically engaged, and become more civically involved going into the new year. With this sentiment in mind, there is also a shift in leadership, as the torch for activism and public service is passed to a new generation.

A prime example of this passing of the torch was embodied with the MV NAACP at the end of 2024, as former President Toni Kauffman passed the presidential torch to Dhakir Warren, “who has served as executive director of the Martha’s Vineyard Boys & Girls Club since June 2021,” and has now transitioned to a new role “as project coordinator for Project Vine, and as a history teacher at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School [MVRHS],” current high schooler Natalie Wambui writes in her article “Boys & Girls Club director transitions to high school” (July 24).

Project Vine, which is MVRHS’s embedded alternative program, where “students have the same standards-based curriculum as their peers, but might demonstrate their mastery through meaningful, authentic contributions to their lives, to the program, or to the community … By focusing on individual student needs, greater community involvement, interdisciplinary connections, and authentic work, Project Vine strives to provide education for life up to and beyond graduation that enriches intellect, wellness, and joy.”

Project Vine is home to the future leaders of the world, and Dhakir Warren, now officially president of the MV NAACP, says he was inspired by the Island youth to run. Warren is not only a leader, but champions them too.

The NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) on Martha’s Vineyard is one of the best resources the Island has to offer, not just for our Black and brown communities, but for the Island as a whole. With the mission statement of “Together we can make a more inclusive tomorrow by standing united today,” this Martha’s Vineyard chapter is proud to be one of the most diverse, both racially and ethnically.

I had the pleasure of speaking with the former president, Toni Kauffman, about what this new chapter for the MV NAACP looks like, and rest assured, the belief in positive change and better things is strong.

Kauffman says, “One of my goals is to infuse the Martha’s Vineyard NAACP with youth. I am joyfully excited about our new president coming on board, as he is a younger person, and his resources are surrounding youth. I think that with him coming on board, we are going to be able to become more impactful.”

Young people, which the U.N. defines as “people between the ages of 15 and 24,” play such a vital role in our communities, especially here on the Vineyard. With the constant evolution of the world we live in, the role of our youth has become more important than ever. Young people are taking initiatives that are leading to significant impacts, in topics surrounding racism, gender equality, health, and more.

Kauffman says, “We need to listen, actively listen, to our young people. There are things that impact them that have not impacted those of us who are considered to be elders. We need to listen to them, but also be that guiding force; share history, wisdom, and experience, but don’t overwhelm them to the point that their voices are not heard.”

One example of a tight-knit Island community that not only respects youth leadership, but also honors the significant impact they have, is in the Brazilian community. Many Brazilian families moved to the Vineyard to give their kids a better life than they had growing up. However, once in this country, many children of these immigrant families grow up and become more acclimated to the culture, and they often take on leadership roles in their families and communities, helping them navigate the new society and customs.

One recent event that has disrupted the peace for our Brazilian community is the recent warning from advocates to Island Immigrants and their families of the “‘brutal’ impacts of immigration bill,” a bill that targets undocumented individuals, otherwise known as the Laken Riley Act.

One youth in the Brazilian community says he takes pride in being able to lead his family; they know they can depend on him to help.

21-year-old born and raised Islander Anthony Vilaca said he believes it is important to be a youth leader in his community and family: “As a kid, you don’t really appreciate the sacrifice they endured just to give you the simple things in life. I was always the last kid to be picked up from school, because my whole family was working crazy hours. So now that they put in all that work for the betterment of me, I have to use that to lead my life, and not let them down. I am very thankful I was born in this community; it’s unique. It allowed my family to give me so much more opportunity than they had growing up. This place taught me that trying to be positive day by day is so important, along with growing good connections with good people. The best leaders have the qualities I have seen right here in this tight-knit community on the Island.” Anthony’s roots on the Island began with his grandfather ,27 years ago, and he plans to continue to grow the family legacy.

Our elders have done it for so long, and so graciously, that many younger people do not realize just how heavy the lifting is. Kauffman says, “The core group that does the majority of the heavy lifting looks as though they can do that forever. But they can’t, and they shouldn’t. They should be opening it up so that the younger generation feels needed.” The time to step up is now. This immigration bill is just one of many changes we need to educate ourselves on and prepare for in the upcoming year. As a young person, although the shoes to fill may be large, it shouldn’t be intimidating. As the next generation, you should be motivated and inspired by those who came before us, and eager to carry the torch in a new direction.

Ignorance is not bliss. Many people only really focus on the big, breaking-news, decisionmaking opportunities, without realizing there are other crucial moments for our voices to be heard. Every local, state, and federal election has the ability to influence the environments and communities we live in, both directly and indirectly. Our normal day-to-day should consist of dialogues like these, along with asking ourselves how we can do our due diligence to pass the metaphorical torch of knowledge and wisdom in the communities we are a part of.