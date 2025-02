Island representatives to the Steamship Authority are organizing a public forum at the P.A. Club on March 6 to hear from constituents.

SSA board representative Jim Malkin and Port Council reps Joe Solito and John Cahill are planning the event for 6 to 8 pm at the popular Oak Bluffs eatery and bar.

Malkin said the informational meeting will give the public an opportunity to hear factual information from the board. He said they will also take questions, and listen to concerns from the public.