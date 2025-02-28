Steamship Authority donates ad space to local nonprofits 

The Steamship Authority is donating a quarter of its advertisement space to charities in port communities.

Under the amendment to the ferry line’s charitable giving policy, 28 posters on its vessels will be donated to nonprofit organizations based in Dukes County towns, Barnstable, Falmouth, Nantucket, and New Bedford.

Sean Driscoll, the Steamship communications director, said the ad spots will be available aboard the ferries on both the Vineyard and Nantucket routes. The three time frames being offered for the posters are from May to July, August to October, and November to January.

Interested organizations will be entered into a lottery.

“I expect we’ll do the drawing in April,” he said on Thursday. “We expect to get further information out next week.

The ferry line will be covering the cost of printing and installing the posters, which must comply with the Steamship Authority’s advertising policy.

The Steamship Authority board approved the change during its Feb. 18 meeting.