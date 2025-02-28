W.T. library contractor on notice amid delays

West Tisbury has put a contractor on notice as the town’s library project is far behind schedule.

Voters have approved millions so far to fix the building’s heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, setting aside $1.2 million in 2023 and another $1.8 million the next year after cost estimates doubled.

Now, amid significant delays, town administrator Jen Rand has sent contractor Harding & Smith a letter requesting time estimates for remaining tasks and reserving the town’s rights to recover damages from any delays.

“[Y]our company has failed to achieve Substantial Completion within 180 calendar days,” Rand’s letter reads, naming 19 tasks that the company was supposed to complete by the end of last year. “The Town of West Tisbury directs you to complete the project with all deliberate speed. You are required to provide a detailed schedule that includes the task list below.”

At the town’s select board meeting on Wednesday, Rand said the project is moving forward, but not fast enough.

“The library project is going along. It’s going well. It’s going very slowly,” she told the board, adding that how much time is left is an open question.

The town does not plan to take legal action, she said, but the letter reserves its right to do so.

While Rand told the board that the project should be finished by now, Harding & Smith have many tasks remaining. The letter lists demolitions such as “Electrical Demolition Complete” and “HVAC Demolition Complete,” as well as “Insulation Complete” and “Painting.”

She also noted on Wednesday that the company is not entirely to blame for the wait.

“Some of the delays were absolutely not their fault. It takes a while to get things here. The boats never run any more. So, some of these things are beyond our control,” she said.

“Even taking that into account, they are still behind,” she added.

She did note that Harding & Smith will have almost all of next week to finish as much as they can.

“The library will be closed next week completely … And that will give them five days, six days, potentially, to work with abandon and make as much noise as they need to make. They’re doing a ton of demo, and it just has reached a point where it’s not safe for people to be in the library,” she said.

“We’re all okay,” she told the select board of the project. “We’re going to get caught up, and we’re going to get it done.”

Harding & Smith has not responded for a request for comment.