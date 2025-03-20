Falmouth Academy students win at science fair

1 of 2

Four Vineyard students from Falmouth Academy have earned top honors at a state science and engineering fair held earlier this month.

Maverick Pil ‘26 of Vineyard Haven earned second place at the Region V Massachusetts State Science & Engineering Fair, held March 8 at Bridgewater State University, for his project “Benthic Microbial Fuel Cells: A Novel Power Source.” Siana Solarazza ‘27 of Vineyard Haven won third place for “The Effects of CYP450 Enzyme Knockout on Acetaminophen Toxicity.”

Honorable mentions went to Hannah Flanders ‘26 of West Tisbury for “The Effects of Ocean Acidification of Sclerochronology,” and Hollis Oliver ‘28 of Menemsha for “The Effects of Salinity on Hydroponically Grown Lactuca sativa.”

The Islanders were among seven Falmouth Academy students recognized at the regional fair, including David Aubrey ‘26 of Falmouth, who took first place for “Biophysical Determinants of T-Cell Receptor Signaling in Danio rerio.”

“We had a fantastic day at Bridgewater State, and I couldn’t be prouder of them,” said science teacher Kate Durkin, PhD.