SSA art contest submissions open

Get your crayons ready kids, the Steamship Authority’s art contest here.

The ferry line announced its 10th annual “Sail into Imagination” art contest in a Monday press release. The contest is open to all students, kindergarten through twelfth grade, who live on Martha’s Vineyard, Cape Cod, Nantucket, Fairhaven, and New Bedford.

The winning artworks will be featured in the 2026 Steamship Authority calendar and displayed on the ferry line’s website and some of its vessels. Winning students will also be awarded gift cards for travel aboard the vessels. All entries will be entered into a grand prize drawing for a $150 Visa gift card.

“The annual student art contest is a standout event of the year, and we’re thrilled to once again have the chance to display these one-of-a-kind creations,” Bob Davis, Steamship general manager, said in the release.

Entries can be sent by mail or by submitted at Steamship Authority terminals by May 17.

If being sent by mail, entries should be directed to the Steamship Authority’s Communications and Marketing Department at 228 Palmer Avenue, Falmouth, MA 02540.

Winners will be announced later this year on the ferry line’s website. For official contest rules, entry instructions or to download a contest entry/release form, visit: https://www.steamshipauthority.com/sailintoimagination.