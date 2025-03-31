Two contested races in Tisbury

Tisbury voters will decide two contested races this year, as well as whether to put a second Martha’s Vineyard Commissioner on the town planning board.

The candidates list from the town clerk’s office shows that school committee incumbent Michael Watts will run against Alicia Lesnikowska. Watts is finishing his second consecutive three-year term.

Three people are set to compete for a spot on the health board — Israel Ziegenhorn, George A. Santos Jr. and William Henry O’Brien.

The election is scheduled for May 13 from noon to 8 pm at the town’s emergency medical services building at 195 Spring Street.

For a one-year position on the planning board, Mary Bernadette Budinger-Cormie is the only candidate. She was elected to the Martha’s Vineyard Commission in November amid her leading the charge against 97 Spring Street, a project since under commission review that is intended to house Vineyard Wind workers in a residential district. She lives next door to the project.

Anne McDonough is hoping to win a five-year position on the planning board and is running unopposed.

Incumbent John F. Cahill is running unopposed for select board; incumbents Rachel F. Orr, Russell Hartenstine, and Louise Clough are running for the finance and advisory committee; incumbents Myra C. Stark, Archibald Alexander Smith, and Elizabeth Lewis Bates are running for a trio of three-year library trustee spots; incumbent Elmer H. Silva Jr. is running for water commissioner; and incumbent Michael Ciancio is running for constable.

Robert Peyton Gilpin is seeking a one-year library trustee spot.

John F. Schilling is running for moderator, and Amelia C. Tierney is vying for a board of assessors position.






