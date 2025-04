March 24

Jean Carlos F. Dejesu, Oak Bluffs, 29; operating motor vehicle with suspended license, nontransparent or obstructed window, no inspection sticker, arraigned and held, bail set at $200 with potential for bail revocation.

March 27

Edward H. Vargas, Vineyard Haven, 43; disorderly conduct, malicious destruction of property greater than $1,200, arraigned and released on personal recognizance, continued to pretrial hearing.