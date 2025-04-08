Please join us in celebrating the life of our beloved son, Frank Edward Rodenbaugh (“Frankie”), a bright light who touched the hearts of everyone who met him. Frankie brought joy, laughter, and love into every moment of his life, and we want to honor that spirit together as a community.

We invite all friends, family, and those whose lives were touched by Frankie to gather with us on Saturday, May 24, at 1 pm at the M.V. Agricultural Society Hall, 35 Panhandle Road in West Tisbury. Bring your memories, your stories, and your love as we remember our sweet boy. Whether it’s a funny moment, a quiet connection, or a favorite story, we’d love for you to share and help us carry Frankie’s light forward.