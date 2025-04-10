Aquinnah incumbent faces first electoral challenger

Aquinnah select board chair Gary Haley will be facing his first electoral rival since he was elected nearly a decade ago.

Chris Manning, Gay Head Lighthouse keeper, is the challenger running for a seat on the select board.

Aquinnah town clerk Kayla Darcy told the Times that Manning is stepping back from his other role as a constable, which he was elected to last year, to run for the board seat.

Haley, who is also a master electrician by trade, was elected to the board in 2016 after running against Macy Dunbar.

The March 27 deadline to submit nomination papers has already passed and the select board race is the only contested race. But, Darcy said several seats have no candidates running, including three planning board seats, two library trustee seats, and town moderator.

Aquinnah residents still interested in a town position “will have to run a write-in campaign,” Darcy said.

Aquinnah’s election is on May 15 at town hall from noon to 8 pm.

The League of Women Voters of Martha’s Vineyard plans to host a candidates forum at the Aquinnah Town Hall on April 21 at 6 pm.