Del Torto wins Oak Bluffs clerk race

With 538 votes, Amy Lee Del Torto ran away with a three-way race to become Oak Bluffs’ new town clerk Thursday, defeating challengers Benjamin Robert Clark (225 votes) and Gail Barmakian (156 votes).

Del Torto said that she was ready to get to work.

“I’m just overwhelmed right now about the support. It was a hard race, and I’m just so honored that I was elected … I’m so excited to get to work for the people of Oak Bluffs,” she told The Times before swearing in.

Town officials read preliminary results at the Oak Bluffs Library polling station on Thursday, shortly after voting closed at 7 pm.

James D. Butterick kept his town health board seat with 551 votes against challenger Sherry Leann Countryman’s 269.

Sean Patrick DeBettencourt was elected to the town select board with 690 votes; he ran uncontested for the position left open by Barmakian.

Dana Elizabeth Hughes won a spot on the parks commission with 594 votes against Triva C. T. Emery’s 169.

Julia Sullivan Keefe won the wastewater commissioner race with 412 votes against Peter Lowell Hart (260).

Voters also approved ballot question one, to fund construction of flooding resiliency improvements for the Dukes County Avenue Pump station, with 622 votes for and 187 against.

Many uncontested incumbents also won. Michael J. Taus was re-elected to a two-year finance & advisory committee spot with 603 votes.

William J. Davies was re-elected to the planning board with 679 votes.

Rizwan Ahmad Malik was re-elected to the school committee with 620 votes.

Kristen Beaumont Reimann was re-elected to the M.V. Land Bank with 639 votes.

Michael S. DeBettencourt was re-elected as water district commissioner with 759 votes, and Duncan Ross was re-elected as water district moderator with 699 votes.

Town residents cast 928 ballots in all.