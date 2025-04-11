Budget override passes in West Tisbury

West Tisbury voters passed a $1.6 million override to fund the upcoming fiscal year operating budget.

Voters cast their ballots Thursday at the West Tisbury Public Safety Building for various, mostly uncontested candidate races, and to vote on ballot questions.

One of these ballot questions was for an override to fund its proposed, roughly $25 million budget, a reduced version that was passed during the annual town meeting on Tuesday. The rise in the budget was largely due to increases to education expenses and hiring a number of new town positions, like a building maintenance manager.

Another ballot question that passed 285-117 was a $200,000 override for repairs to facilities in the Up-Island school district.

A proposed $700,000 override for a feasibility study of West Tisbury School also passed 189-157, but it was nullified during town meeting when it was rejected by voters.

The only contested race in West Tisbury was for a seat on the health board being vacated by Jessica Miller, who is also a select board member. Daniel James Sauer was elected to the three-year seat, receiving 216 votes to Peter J. D’Angelou’s 140 votes.

West Tisbury had a 15.35 percent voter turnout, or 420 voters.