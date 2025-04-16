Cortez named officer of the year

Sergeant Bradley Cortez is the West Tisbury Police Department’s Officer of the Year, now for the third time.

Cortez’s colleagues chose him for the award, recognizing his work in community policing, a crime-prevention strategy in which officers regularly meet with local organizations and develop personal relationships with the public. This includes Cortez learning Portuguese. “Sgt. Cortez is the definition of community policing and referred to as the ‘Mayor of Martha’s Vineyard’ in a very non-political sense,” wrote town Police Chief Matt Mincone in a press release. “His ability to learn then speak and understand Portuguese has become a staple with communicating with many of our citizens and visitors.”

“His ability to remain approachable to all complaints or concerns most recently led to a major Island wide investigation and the resolution,” Mincone also wrote.

Cortez is the department’s certified field training officer and firearms licensing officer and a retired member of the M.V. Tactical Response team. He joined West Tisbury’s force in 2014 and became Sergeant in 2022. He is also a U.S. Army veteran.

Cortez won the award first in 2018 and again in 2022.