Four sent to hospital following Edgartown collision

On Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Road early Saturday afternoon, a two-car collision resulted in four individuals being transported to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.

Edgartown Police, Fire, and EMS responded to the crash in front of Windsor Dr.,in the early afternoon, rendering aid to those injured, clearing the totaled vehicles from the roadway, and directing traffic away from the crash.

Of the four individuals transported to the hospital, Edgartown police said at least one had significant injuries but most were minor.

“Officers responded to the scene of a two car crash on Edgartown Vineyard Haven Rd, rendered assistance to patients until Fire and EMS arrived to take over patient care while officers kept traffic moving so they could do what they needed to do,” said Edgartown police Sergeant William Bishop.

After being closed for some time and snarling traffic for miles, the Edgartown Vineyard Haven road was cleared again at approximately 3:45 pm.