Pileup reported in West Tisbury

It was a busy morning for the West Tisbury Police Department, who responded to two accidents on Tuesday including one collision that involved four vehicles.

Just before 9 am on Tuesday on Edgartown-West Tisbury Road, police reported that a FedEx truck collided with the back of a pickup truck, and ultimately a vehicle with a landscaping trailer waiting to turn left onto Pond Road. At the same time, a sedan coming the other direction swerved to miss the pileup and struck a tree.

West Tisbury Chief Matt Mincone said that two people — including the driver of the sedan traveling the opposite direction — were transported to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital with minor injuries.

Mincone said that the FedEx driver had briefly looked down at his phone for directions. He was cited for distracted driving.

All of 15 minutes later, police reported another accident on State Road at Old Courthouse Road. Chief Mincone said that a driver was waiting to make a turn onto Old Courthouse when a car traveling behind sideswept the vehicle. Police report that the driver of the vehicle said that the brakes failed. Mincone said that the driver was cited for driving too closely behind another vehicle; there were only minor injuries reported.