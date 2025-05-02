Chilmark passes school funding, new finance committee member

At Chilmark’s Town Elections on Wednesday, voters elected a new Chilmark select board member who was running uncontested, there was a tight race between two candidates for a new Finance Advisory Committee member, and three tax-related ballot questions were approved.

New select board member Matt Poole, who received a total of 184 votes from the town, will be replacing three-term serving member Jim Malkin, who was the most recent chair of the select board and announced he would not be seeking re-election in January.

In a vote for the new member of the finance advisory committee, Linda L. Coutinho received 194 votes to win the seat while Keith M. Fenner received 170.

Three ballot questions were also passed.

Question one, to fund the Up Island Regional Schools budget, passed 176 to 30.

Question two, to fund Chilmark’s portion of the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School budget, passed 177 to 30.

Voters also passed a ballot question approving funding for a feasibility study of the West Tisbury School, 146 to 56, despite West Tisbury rejecting the idea at town meeting earlier this month.