Weary of federal cuts, MVY looks to fast track new terminal project

Martha’s Vineyard Airport is trying to push forward terminal renovation plans years in the making so it doesn’t lose a $15 million federal grant set to expire this summer.

On Thursday, the Martha’s Vineyard Commission held its first public hearing on the airport’s proposed terminal renovations, a project aimed at modernizing and building an indoor terminal waiting area.

The commission agreed to fast track the project’s review because of a tight deadline given by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and in light of uncertainties surrounding federal funding. The FAA’s Airport Terminal Program provided $15 million to the airport in October as part of the Biden-era Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. But with recent swaths of funding cuts under the Trump administration, airport officials are worried that funding may not be available next year when the bill expires.

“Everyone’s seen the national discussions about government cutting,” said Jesse Olson, Martha’s Vineyard Airport assistant director of airside compliance.

Airport officials say the project needs to begin the bidding process this month and have a final application package, including designs and a contractor, by July to actually be awarded the FAA funding and begin construction.

“This nation’s infrastructure for airports is poor,” Geoff Freeman, airport director, said. “That’s why these bills … have been out there to help.”

The construction will modernize the Vineyard airport, which the Dukes County website states was built during World War II by the U.S. Navy to train naval aviators. It became a civilian airport in 1959. The terminal renovation, which will add around 14,000 square feet of building space, covers many changes including improving energy efficiency and bringing the airport in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

But one of the largest reasons is to accommodate more space for Transportation Security Administration and airline staff.

“One of the biggest factors is the security and the accommodation for TSA, which didn’t exist when the original terminal was built,” said Bob Rosenbaum, chair of the Martha’s Vineyard Airport commission.

After undergoing TSA screening, passengers departing from Martha’s Vineyard currently wait in a tented area with limited protections from the elements. This waiting area was made after the 9/11 terror attacks in 2001.

“It was pretty much makeshift to meet standards,” Olson said.

A new terminal would allow a proper heating and air conditioning system to be installed in the area and replace the portable toilets with permanent restrooms. The renovations will also make it easier for passengers arriving and departing the airport to navigate the terminal. Airport officials also assured commissioners that the renovation will likely not increase air travel to the Vineyard or add to noise stemming from the airport.

Airport officials also said a new terminal won’t increase the number of vehicles that come and go, but they offered to form a task force to work with the Martha’s Vineyard Commission, the state, and towns on the Island to address the snarling traffic that hits the intersections of Airport, Edgartown-West Tisbury, and Barnes Road every summer. That’s with several commissioners calling for summertime traffic improvements.

“We all live through it every summer and it’s awful,” Doug Sederholm, West Tisbury commissioner, said.

Freeman noted that there are some changes to the area around the airport that will require federal and state cooperation. The FAA wants to move its air control tower in the future, which restricts where the airport can make changes, while the state Department of Conservation and Recreation has a conservation easement on a county-owned road where airport officials want to widen to alleviate congestion.

The MVC’s hearing was closed on Thursday after only one member of the public spoke, but written comments will be accepted until May 5 at noon. The commission will be revisiting the project on May 8 for potential approval.