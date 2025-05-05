Community Foundation awards 126 students with scholarships

Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation has announced the latest scholarship cycle, awarding $375,000 to support 126 talented Islanders to pursue their education.

This is the largest amount aid and the highest number of students that received scholarships since the Foundations’ inception in 1982.

Paul Schulz, executive director, stated in a press release that they are thrilled with the achievement.

“The scholarship program was the basis for founding Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation and it continues to be the core of how we support Islanders,” he said.

The Foundation has supported more than 2,200 individuals since 1982, providing more than $5.5 Million in scholarships.

The scholarships are made possible through 29 separate funds managed by the foundation. These funds, established by Island community members including educators, healthcare professionals, activists, musicians, and philanthropists, to ensure that local students can access educational opportunities that might otherwise be out of reach. This year’s awards continue this legacy of support.

Scholarships go to all ages across different educational trajectories including graduating high school seniors, current college students, graduate students, individuals returning to college after a gap, and those seeking professional development or workforce certification.

Awards are going to recipients in fields such as environmental science and policy, building trades, mental health counseling, education, aviation, maritime engineering, law enforcement, financial services, and more. A significant number of applicants plan to pursue careers in medicine and health care, particularly nursing.

Applications for the 2025 scholarships were accepted online, with the portal opening in January and applications closing on March 14.