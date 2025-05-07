Rhododendrons and azaleas tour

About half of Polly Hill Arboretum’s named plant introductions are rhododendrons and azaleas, so it’s no surprise that these shrubs are a prominent feature. Polly’s passion for and experimentation with a wide range of these plants, combined with favorable growing conditions, were key to rhododendrons becoming the most widely planted group of shrubs. Join Tom Clark, in collaboration with the M.V. Garden Club, as he explores this diverse collection, highlighting great selections for Island gardens and offering tips. Pre-register at form.jotform.com/241775698525169. Wednesday, May 14, from 10 to 11:30 am at Polly Hill Arboretum, 795 State Road, West Tisbury.