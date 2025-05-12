Tisbury voters to decide school committee, health board races

Tisbury voters will be deciding who will represent them on the local school committee and health board during Tuesday’s town election.

Tisbury will be holding its election at its Emergency Services Facility on 215 Spring Street. Polls are open from 12 pm to 8 pm.

The only contested races on the ballot are for the school committee and the board of health.

Alicia Lesnikowska is challenging incumbent school committee member Mike Watts for a three-year term on the school committee. Meanwhile, William Henry O’Brien, George A. Santos, Jr., and Israel E. O. Zieghorn are all running for an empty, three-year health board seat.

John Cahill is running uncontested for another three-year term on the select board. Meanwhile, Mary Bernadette Budinger-Cormie, a Tisbury representative on the Martha’s Vineyard Commission and opponent to a transient workforce housing development planned on 97 Spring Street, is running for a one-year term on the planning board.

For any questions, email Tisbury town clerk Hillary Conklin at hconklin@tisburyma.gov or call the town clerk’s office at 508-696-4215.