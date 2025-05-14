Community Family Day at Boys & Girls Club

1 of 2

On Saturday, May 17, from 11 am to 1 pm, enjoy a fun family day filled with food, music, and activities, hosted by the Martha’s Vineyard Boys & Girls Club. Create your own treat at the $5 Make-Your-Own Sundae Station, devour some delicious hot dogs and hamburgers, and dance to the sounds of live music by the Blackeyed Susans. The community is welcome to tour the current club facility, see all the ways the club supports youth in the Island community, and get a first look at the plans for its proposed new facility. Kids must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Contact Lisa Reagan at lisa@mvbgclub.org with any questions. Visit mvbgclub.org to learn more about the Martha’s Vineyard Boys & Girls Club.