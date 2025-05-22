Veterans services planned for Memorial Day

As Memorial Day approaches, the Island is preparing to pay tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the U.S. military.

On Monday of Memorial Day weekend, American Legion Post 257 will host its century-old Memorial Day parade, starting at 10:30 am from the Legion Hall parking lot in Vineyard Haven. The procession will move through Oak Grove Cemetery, where 450 U.S. flags will be placed in the cemetery, creating the “Avenue of Flags.” Wreaths will be laid at memorials for the Civil War, World War I, World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War, and a speaker and singer will perform, followed by a march back to the Legion Hall.

“That parade at the American Legion Hall in Vineyard Haven has been a sensational parade over the years, and what I like about it is, it includes all branches of service,” said Bob Tankard, MV Community Services veterans outreach coordinator who served during Vietnam. “It’s unbelievable, the celebration and contribution and respect they give veterans … it really makes veterans and me feel like my time in the Vietnam era was worthwhile.

“We finally got the respect that a lot of us Vietnam vets never got when we came home … and that’s a beautiful thank-you,” he added.

On Friday, to start the weekend, the Tisbury School, Oak Bluffs School, and Edgartown School will hold annual Marches to the Sea.

Tisbury’s parade begins at 12:15 pm, with students marching from the school through Spring Street and Main Street to Owen Park. Kindergarteners through eighth graders will toss flowers into the harbor, accompanied by a featured speech by the station chief of the U.S. Coast Guard in Menemsha, Nicholas Grim.

In Edgartown, the procession leaves from the school to Edgartown Harbor at 1 pm. The parade will pause at the Dukes County courthouse to lay flowers at the Vietnam and Korean War memorials before continuing to Edgartown Memorial Wharf. Ken McDonald, a former Navy SEAL and local teacher’s assistant in the BRIDGE Program, will deliver a guest speech. Eighth graders will recite the Gettysburg Address, seventh graders will perform Walt Whitman’s “O Captain! My Captain!” and students will cast their flowers into the harbor.

At the Oak Bluffs School, students will depart at 8:30 am, walking through the school’s back path to Waban Park for a 9 am community meeting. The event will honor veterans, inviting first responders, local officials, and community veterans to the ceremony. The honoring will include a song, the Pledge of Allegiance, and a tribute led by eight graders, who will walk to Inkwell Beach to throw flowers into the ocean.

A nor’easter is scheduled to hit the Island Thursday, so organizers have contingency plans to hold ceremonies in school gyms if weather doesn’t subside by Friday.

Over the weekend, M.V. Youth Baseball and Softball will be hosting All-Star games on Saturday, with All-Star players in both Major and Minor League divisions playing friendly games and engaging in fun skill competitions. A pregame ceremony will recognize military personnel at 10:45 am, alongside a 50/50 raffle, the National Anthem, and a special first pitch, and the final game will be played at 2:15 pm.