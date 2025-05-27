Hundreds of Islanders celebrate young boy’s life

1 of 2

Hundreds attended a celebration of life on Saturday afternoon for Frank Edward Rodenbaugh, the two-year-old Vineyard boy who lost his life in March.

Islanders filled into the M.V. Ag Hall in West Tisbury, where dozens of photos of Rodenbaugh with his family were displayed, as well as home videos and a slideshow.

The celebration took place a week before what would have been Rodenbaugh’s third birthday on May 31.

Matt Rodenbaugh, Frank’s father, shared his gratitude to all who attended in a written statement to The Times. “There was an incredible turnout at Frankie’s Celebration of Life, and [mother] Julie and I are beyond grateful,” he wrote. “Seeing so many people come together—friends, neighbors, kids, families—meant the world to us. We truly felt the strength of this Island community holding us up.”

For the many children at the Ag Hall on Saturday, there were also vehicles set up for play — a Jeep and a tractor. “One of the most special moments for me was seeing all the kids enjoying Frankie’s Jeep and the tractor,” Rodenbaugh told The Times. “Every smile and laugh brought a little piece of Frankie back to life.”

A poster at the Ag Hall entrance also encouraged attendees to donate to the family’s fundraiser for Project Headway, launched via a GoFundMe webpage earlier this month. As of Saturday’s gathering the page had generated over $265,000, intended to help raise money for the Oak Bluffs preschool playground that Frankie often visited.

The Rodenbaughs have also started the nonprofit Frankie Fund, named for the boy, with the goal of restoring play spaces Island-wide.