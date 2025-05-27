Truck rolls over on Beach Road

A Bruno’s Rolloff truck traveling down Beach Road rolled over and took out a utility pole near Vineyard Scripts Pharmacy in Tisbury on Memorial Day, leading to traffic delays.

Tisbury Fire Chief Patrick Rolston said the incident happened a bit after noon on Monday. He said it took roughly four hours to deal with the downed power lines, and to get the large vehicle towed away.

Sarah Paduano, an Eversource spokesperson, said no power outages occurred because of the incident, and the company’s crews completed repairs to the utility pole on Monday night.

It is unclear what led to the truck rolling onto its side, or if anybody was injured in the incident.

A representative of Massachusetts State Police, who are leading the investigation, was not immediately available for comment.