Celebration of Brazilian culture

Be sure to catch Brazil Fest, an unforgettable day of music, food, culture, and community. This year’s celebration is packed with activities for all ages. Enjoy live music and entertainment, including Brazilian bossa nova with Lucas Ostinato, the drum ensemble Tam Tam Folklorík, as well as lively quadrilha dance sessions for kids, parents, and adults. Partake in delicious food from Chef Deon, Cozy Corner Café, Mad Martha’s, and Sweet Bites.

Join in on fun-filled family activities and games, including face painting, story time, solar car races, sack races, tug-of-war, and more. If you’re an animal lover, you’re in luck! Get up close and personal with alpacas, horses, oxen, goats, sheep, and calves. Representatives from more than 30 local nonprofits, including Martha’s Vineyard Community Services, Island Grown Initiative, the Martha’s Vineyard Museum, Vineyard Power, NAACP of Martha’s Vineyard, and many more will also attend. Sunday, June 1, 11 am to 5 pm at the Agricultural Hall, West Tisbury.

If you would like to volunteer, visit signupgenius.com. If you would like to become a sponsor, visit bit.ly/BF_Sponsorship.