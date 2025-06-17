First turtle stranding across region reported on Island

The first turtle stranding reported across the Cape and Islands this year occurred in Aquinnah on Saturday, the second year in a row that the Vineyard reported the first stranded turtle in the region.

The endangered female leatherback, which weighed around 700 pounds, was discovered deceased east of Red Beach in Aquinnah. The Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah)’s Natural Resources Department team, who are the primary contact for all strandings on the Island, was alerted to the turtle through a social media post and word of mouth.

This stranding comes after Island response agencies saw a record number of marine mammal strandings in 2024.

In an initial assessment, the female didn’t have any outward indications of human interaction, such as vessel strike or entanglement, which are usually the most likely causes of death, Andrew Jacobs, manager and environmental technician for the tribe’s laboratory, said.

It was an “unusual stranding,” Jacobs said, because she was very fresh and showed no wounds or scars. This sparked interest from fellow responders off-Island, and four additional responders came to the Island Monday for an in-depth necropsy, including Karen Dourdeville, sea turtle stranding coordinator for Mass Audubon Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary, and Dr. Charles Innis, senior scientist and veterinarian at the New England Aquarium.

The cause of death is yet to be determined, but a full investigation is underway to shed more light on the cause of death, Jacobs said. “We’re not leaving anything to speculation.”

Samples were sent for histology analysis, a tissue and cell study, to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, but they won’t get those results for a little while at least, Dourdeville said.

They know the leatherback was a mature female, probably around 20 years old, because she had passed sexual maturity, which occurs around 15 to 20 years old, Dourdeville said. Leatherbacks can live up to 50 years old.

“Any sea turtle death is sad, but females, in a way, are sadder just because of the loss of reproductive potential,” she said.

Leatherbacks are regular visitors to Island waters, and there were two reported strandings on Island last year, one alive and one dead, Jacobs said.

Last year, the team responded to the region’s first stranding after a beach walker’s report of a deceased loggerhead near Zach’s Cliffs in Aquinnah on June 17.

“There’s no real correlation as to why” the Island’s seen the first stranding two years in a row, Jacobs said. It could be random occurrences or a result of the tides and currents, he added.

Leatherbacks as well as three other species — green, Kemp’s ridley, and loggerheads — found off Cape Cod are federally protected under the Endangered Species Act.

The turtle was buried after the necropsy was performed yesterday on tribal land, and parts were taken from the turtle for tribal, cultural, and educational purposes.

If you see a stranded sea turtle, contact a local stranding network partner, NOAA’s stranding hotline at 866-755-6622, or the Mass Audubon Wellfleet Bay hotline at 508-349-2615, ext. 2. Boaters can report live or deceased sea turtle sightings at seaturtlesightings.org, or call 888-732-8878.