Aquinnah proudly boasts its red, white and blue

A blown-up bald eagle riding the roof of a pickup truck, antique vehicles and firetrucks, and a sprinkle of resistance were on display for the 24th annual Aquinnah Fourth of July parade on Friday.

The parade kicked off at Old South Road and Moshup Trail, and led up to the Aquinnah Cliffs.

Locals of all ages, many decked out in the colors of the flag and sporting U.S.A. jerseys, shouted to family and friends along the parade trail, some waving small flags and cheering.

“It was a great success,” Tom Murphy, Aquinnah select board member, said. He told the Times an “enthusiastic crowd of a few hundred people” gathered at the Aquinnah Circle to view the festivities, including 25 floats and all of the town’s vehicles. The parade was followed by a town cookout at the Vanderhoop Homestead with live music by Missis Biskis.

This was Murphy’s 24th year running the parade, and he’ll be turning over the reins to Cori DiPietro.

The winner of the parade float competition this year was a blue “Jaws” van with a dorsal fin on its roof made by Nick Bologna and his family.

On the day that Donald Trump signed the so-called “Big, Beautiful Bill,” some in the parade carried signs with reference to the political climate. “We love the constitution,” read a sign carried by Isaac Taylor.