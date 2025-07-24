Benjamin Lambert Hall (“Buzz”), a lifelong Edgartown resident, passed away on May 29, 2025, at the Henrietta Brewer House in Vineyard Haven at 90, following a courageous 25-year battle with epithelioid sarcoma.

Born at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital in Oak Bluffs on April 4, 1935, Buzz was the second child of Island businessman and philanthropist Alfred Hall and his wife Marjorie Haydn Hall (née Lambert) of Edgartown.

Buzz came from a family with deep Island roots. His mother’s Lambert lineage traced back to the Mayhews on Martha’s Vineyard, and to many Mayflower ancestors. As a child, his sister dubbed him “Buzz” for his constant movement — like a busy bee. Being a patriot and proud of his heritage and the family history during the War for Independence, as a young man, he joined the Martha’s Vineyard Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution.

A devoted member of the Federated Church in Edgartown, Buzz found early joy in music, becoming the lead tenor in the church choir as a teen. His powerful renditions of “O Holy Night” and “Ave Maria” became staples of holiday services and funerals. He later performed in New York while attending Bard College.

Buzz’s education included time at the Edgartown School, the Fessenden School, the Fenn School, and St. Mark’s School, where he formed lifelong friendships. He did a postgraduate year at Mercersburg Academy before studying music at Bard. Fascinated by electronics, he later attended Boston University and technical school, becoming a skilled technician and appliance repairman. He worked at a Boston radio factory, where he quickly advanced to quality control.

In Boston, Buzz met the love of his life, Therese, who shared his passions for humor, kindness, and real estate. They eloped in 1958, beginning a lifelong partnership in love and business.

Buzz co-founded Edgartown Electrical Equipment Corp. with his childhood friend John Donnelly, selling Westinghouse appliances and Sylvania TVs. Known for his VW work van with a custom “W” logo, he installed antennas all over the Island. His skill at fixing antique radios and gramophones became legendary throughout New England. His supply of old vacuum tubes helped many electric guitar enthusiasts to keep alive old-school amps.

Buzz also worked in the family’s theater business, helping maintain and repair the Capawock, Strand, Island, Dreamland, and Elm theaters. When the Elm Theater burned in 1961, Buzz led the restoration of the Town Hall auditorium into a temporary movie house, launching his long career as a theater operator.

Buzz and Therese were known for their generosity, helping neighbors, feeding families in need, and providing starter homes for families or housing younger workers. They built a real estate business based on restoring homes and renting them to those often overlooked. In one notable act, they tracked down the heir to Clarence Dutton, an Edgartown legend, to acquire lands no one else had been able to secure.

Buzz served on Edgartown’s first sewer commission, applying his technical knowledge to protect Island waterways. He resumed managing the family theaters in 1997 during a downturn in attendance due to VCRs and streaming. Though the single-screen theater model faded, he supported revival efforts at the Capawock and Strand. He was especially heartened by the community-led efforts at the Strand under operator Steve Capers.

After Therese’s passing in 2011 following a long battle with cancer, Buzz honored her memory by maintaining their home and continuing their work. He remained active in the family’s businesses, attended Federated Church, and delighted in his grandchildren’s lives.

Known for his blue blazer, pocket protector, and ever-present screwdriver, Buzz drove old fixer-upper cars and never stopped tinkering. He brought thoughtful insight to town meetings, and instilled in his sons a love of community, music, and hard work.

Buzz is fondly remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend — a man who could fix nearly anything, and cherished his place in Island history.

Buzz is survived by his sons, both of Edgartown, Benjamin Lambert Hall Jr. (and partner Gretchen Anderson, and their two daughters, Astoria Elizabeth Anderson Hall and Olympia Katherine Kamhout Hall), and Brian-Alexander McKinnon Hall (and his wife Laura Sargent Hall, and their children, Ethan Stanford Hall and Grace Athena Hall)’ two sisters, Charlotte I. Hall and Marcia B. Hall, both of Martha’s Vineyard; and many Hall and Lambert cousins. He was predeceased by his lifelong love and wife, Therese Marie Hall (née McKinnon), his parents, and a grandson, Lucas Daniel (Brian and Laura).

The family expresses deep gratitude to the ownership, management, and staff of the Henrietta Brewer House for their care in Buzz’s final days, and to the Benevolent Committee at the Holy Ghost Association of M.V. (the “P.A. Club”) for its support during the days following Buzz’s passing.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, August 2, at the Federated Church in Edgartown at noon. A gathering will follow at the Portuguese-American Club in Oak Bluffs, from 3 to 5:30 pm. All are welcome to attend and share memories.

Donations may be made to the Hall–Anderson Family Charitable Fund at the Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation, online at marthasvineyardcf.org, or to a charity of your choice.

Buzz is now reunited with his beloved Therese — singing, fixing, and watching over the Island he loved.

