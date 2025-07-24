SSA celebrates hybrid buses

The Steamship Authority celebrated the arrival of two new hybrid buses today.

During a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday at its Hyannis Terminal, the ferry line announced that the buses will be used to transport customers from the Steamship’s off-site parking lots to the Hyannis terminal, serving the Nantucket route.

With the additions, nine of the Steamship’s 28 buses are now either electric or gas–electric hybrid vehicles.

General Manager Bob Davis was joined by Barnstable board rep Bob Jones at the brief ceremony. Jones cut a green ribbon to welcome the bus into service, after which a ceremonial “first ride” was taken through Hyannis.

“Welcoming more alternative fuel buses into service are important steps of our region’s journey into cleaner transportation options,” Davis is quoted in a release. “We are excited to be one of the agencies and municipalities making these investments.”

The two 35-foot long, low-floor hybrid buses were purchased from Gillig following approval by the Steamship board to spend up to $2.4 million in 2024. The buses were delivered in July and drivers spent several weeks familiarizing themselves with their operation.