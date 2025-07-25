Coalition releases new beach accessibility guide

A group working to make the beaches on Martha’s Vineyard more accessible to people with disabilities released a new guide to help visitors on Martha’s Vineyard’s public beaches.

The accessibility guide, which is the first of its kind on Island, was developed by the Beach Within Reach Coalition (BWR) and is available online to provide information primarily for visitors with mobility and vision disabilities.

The “Summer 2025 Accessibility Guide to Martha’s Vineyard’s Public Beaches” catalogs accessibility features for beaches across all six Island towns including designated parking areas, routes from the lots and entrances to the beach waters edge, means to enter, how to exit the water safely, the availability of beach wheelchairs and floating wheelchairs, the presence of lifeguards, and the availability of accessible showers, toilets and other facilities.

“Martha’s Vineyard’s beaches are among our greatest treasures, and they should be accessible to everyone,” said Dick Cohen, Dukes County Associate Commissioner for Disabilities in a press release. “This guide ensures that visitors of all abilities can plan their beach outings with confidence.”

The initiative started in 2023 with mutual concern surrounding barriers of accessibility on Island beaches, now called the Beach Within Reach Coalition, which consists of Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard, Dukes County Commissioner of Disabilities, and Cape Organization for Rights of the Disabled (CORD). Following surveys from beach managers and site visits from the Duke’s County Associate Commissioner for Disabilities and trained volunteers, the sum of collected data was analyzed and used to provide long and short-term recommendations to beach managers for accessibility improvements.

“Throughout the process, we consulted with individuals who use wheelchairs, walkers, and other mobility devices to make sure our assessments were accurate and practical,” said Cindy Trish, Executive Director, Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard in the release. “Their insights were fundamental in creating a truly useful resource. While some accessibility features in the Guide were in place before the initiative began, many were prompted by opening working relationships between initiative leaders and the Beach Managers.”

After the coalition sent recommendation letters to 10 Island beach operators last year recommending a variety of improvements, in January of this year the coalition said that only three beaches had provided plans in response.

Since then, nine of the Islands beaches are considered to be “at or near full accessibility,” including Inkwell/Pay Beach, North Bluffs Beach in Oak Bluffs, Linda Marinelli Beach operated by Oak Bluffs with contribution from East Chop Beach Club, Menemsha’s Town Beach in Chilmark, Owen Park Way Beach in Vineyard Haven, and the Camp Jabberwocky section of Sylvia State Beach. Three beaches have been designated “most improved,” including Lucy Vincent Beach in Chilmark, Bend of the Road section of Sylvia State Beach in Edgartown, and South Beach at Katama in Edgartown.

“While there is still work to be done, significant progress has been made on a number of beaches. We have recognized these exemplary efforts in our Guide,” said Cohen in the release.