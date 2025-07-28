From soil to table

1 of 2

On a warm summer day in June, community garden coordinator Emily Armstrong and co-executive director Noli Taylor strolled through Island Grown Initiative’s (IGI) community garden. As they made their way through the dozens of 200-square-foot plots, they said the garden harvested a community as well as the sweet peas that climbed alongside perennial herbs, or the squash with colorful flowers that ripened.

Local gardeners cited this community garden as a space for healing and stability — many of them started their plots around the time of the COVID pandemic — a place to gather with fellow gardeners of varied backgrounds and learn food secure practices to become more self-sufficient.

IGI added twelve new plots this year to the community garden making the space hold forty-two plots on a half acre, at the front of the entrance to their headquarters in Vineyard Haven— originally formed twelve years ago with only five families. Though the first phases of the community garden were more compact, the area has exploded in recent years with new life and more fresh produce.

Individual plots are filled with a variety of plants that reflect each gardener’s personality and needs. Two long-time gardeners have used their plots to partake in a national movement to revive a specific strain of Whidbey White okra, which had been mostly bred out by corporate farming. Some of the gardeners have said they’ve brought seeds back from their travels, hoping to instill various cultures and plants of the world, including beans from Greece.

At the entrance to the gardens is a frog pond and an herb spiral, while paths weave in between plots which display an abundance of plants and colors as produce bursts within their spaces. And Armstrong, who lives on property and oversees the plots, said the garden is always evolving, along with the families who utilize it.

Gardeners chose the community garden for a number of reasons. Some Islanders face challenges such as not having enough sun at their own home gardens to sustain their plants, while others have produce that have been eaten due to the increased deer population. At the IGI Community Garden they are given a fenced off area, tools, compost from IGI, a wealth of knowledge, and a supporting community.

Armstrong was one of the original families that started the garden and one of the remaining three that are the foundation of the garden’s community.

“It means a lot to me,” she said. Armstrong, with the oversight of Taylor, is a devoted caretaker of the garden. Armstrong described the help she’s given to many gardeners, countless hours of weeding, and navigating the various obstacles over the years, including making space for new participants.

Armstrong said public interest has doubled since the COVID pandemic after more locals developed a deeper concern about food security after seeing empty shelves in supermarkets.

Carol Collins — a local farmer and one of the first people to set up in the garden — said the pandemic’s impact on the garden was almost tangible.

“First three years there were just the three of us … For a few years we didn’t know if it was gonna make it cause there was very little interest,” Collins said. However, when COVID started, she noticed a lot more interest in the plots around her, and a broader variety in age. More younger people were planting, growing, and harvesting their own food than she had seen before.

“You have a little control over what you’re eating, because you really don’t know in supermarkets,” Collins added. “I just think that’s such a part of what community gardens should be about.”

Collins shares four plots with her partner Janet Woodcock, where they harvest a variety of plants including slicing tomatoes, sweet peppers, paprikas, eggplant (six different kids), onions, leeks, sweet potatoes, okra, basil, carrots, and cabbage. Collins cited the lack of direct sunlight at their house for a reason they applied to the community garden at first. Both vegetarians, they were looking to grow more of their own produce.

Their love of saved seeds in an effort to become more self-sufficient led to Collins and Woodcock getting involved in the revival of the Whidbey White Okra family. Eight-thousand people applied and Collins and Woodcock were selected.

“There’s just something about growing your own food,” Collins said. “[And] we know each other, we talk to each other, we share ideas.”

Collins cited the drive for self-sufficiency as a major contributor to the community garden’s expansion. She said, in an increasingly chaotic world, some gardeners are focusing on what they can control, which for Collins and her partner, translated to their food security outlook. Those who help run the garden agree that food secure practices are crucial in maintaining order where it counts.

“This is part of a holistic approach at IGI toward food security,” Taylor said of the community garden.

Taylor also said the garden is used as a hub to gather and share knowledge. This bridges the distance between the more wise and the inexperienced gardeners. This aspect is acknowledged in the handbook new plot owners receive, where gardeners are encouraged to interact and learn from each other. The handbook states: “You all are amazing resources for each other and contain a wealth of knowledge!”

Mary Seveland, a longtime gardener with a plot in the community space, said connecting with her neighbors means a lot to her.

“I love to talk to [the other gardeners], I usually don’t go straight to my garden, I meander around and I go ask people how their garden is, it is kind of nice to have that contact…there is some sort of comradery.”

Seveland shares five plots with her daughter Heather Tilton, and her granddaughter, Astrid Tilton’s plot is nearby.

“It’s so nice because I love a little drop by. Three generations; my grandmother and my mom working in the garden. I work in the field and I look over and I see them working in the garden — all of my coworkers know them as well … It’s just very natural and easy to meet up… I feel like it’s very like growing up on the Island, like old culture. It reminds me of popping by your house when I was little. I feel like my life is very busy and full in the summer, but I can see you guys because you’ll be in the garden.” Astrid said. She also mentioned how her coworkers appreciate having a grandmother in the garden and having someone to go ask about a rogue plant or weeding tips.

“I think it’s nice to have a grandmother in the garden.” Astrid said.

Armstrong and Taylor painted a vivid picture of gardeners chatting while weeding, showing different techniques to keep their plot under control, and even sharing cooking recipes with one another.

“On the Cape, most towns have community gardens. It’s a model that exists everywhere,” Armstrong said.

Most community gardens are managed by towns, however this garden is managed by IGI.

These individual plots are also a part of the process of creating better soil within the farm. Through the turnover of these small portions of land, the soil itself has undergone great change over the years, transforming the soil structure to a better quality.

“In not that many years you can make such a big difference — restore lands, climate resiliency — all of these gardeners are part of that now.” Taylor said. “The community garden is a microcosm of the farm.”

Though gardeners face smaller challenges within the garden, as a collective they immediately tackle those obstacles when they arise, like pests, soil health, and drought. “It’s never everything all at once,” Armstrong said.

On the forty-five plots of land, a wide range of plants can be found. Multiple varieties of dahlias are blooming in the plot of one gardener who is building a floral business, while Seveland’s abundant sage plant is thriving.

“We thoroughly enjoy it and I think it gives a lot of joy to a lot of people,” Collins said.

Flowers and beans, radishes and chives are tended to by many gardeners sharing their joy with others. Armstrong mentioned how on weekends most if not all of the gardeners can be seen weeding and chatting together as the garden comes alive with a buzz.

“It exemplifies bringing [people] together around food … and deepening these community ties,” Taylor said.