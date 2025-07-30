State issues air quality advisory

State officials have issued an air quality advisory for Southern Massachusetts including Martha’s Vineyard.

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection issued the advisory for Wednesday late morning until 11 pm due to elevated levels of ozone. The department suspects the air quality to be unhealthy for sensitive groups. Temperatures are expected to reach the mid 80s on Wednesday.

Sensitive groups include people with heart or lung disease, such as asthma, older adults, children, teenagers, and people who are active outdoors. People with either lung disease or heart disease are at greater risk from exposure to air pollution.

The state advises people in sensitive groups to reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, take more breaks, do less intense activities, follow asthma action plans, and keep quick relief medicine handy. Watch for symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath.